Horticulture farmers in Annamayya district count days until drip irrigation scheme is revived

Horticulture farmers of the Annamayya district, particularly from the Veerballi, Rajampeta, Railway Kodur, and Chirvel mandals, anticipate better days ahead with Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu announcing that he is committed to fully reinstating the drip irrigation scheme in the State.

The majority of these farmers grow groundnuts, vegetables, flowers, and orchards. Venkatadri, a senior horticulture farmer of Chitvel mandal, says the YSRCP government’s halting the scheme between 2020 and 2024 only to partially revive it before the election has caused them huge losses.

While the Horticulture officials say that drip irrigation is crucial for achieving higher yields with minimal water usage in drought-prone regions like the Annamayya district, most of the farmers here say that they did not receive the required support for drip irrigation from the YSRCP government.

Drip irrigation requires a substantial investment, and when the scheme was halted for over three years, many farmers shied away from buying the equipment due to a dearth of funds and a stoppage of subsidy, says Venkatadri.

Even the partial revival of the scheme before the election did not come in handy for them as there were cutbacks on the subsidy, he adds.

Between 2014 and 2019, the then TDP government offered a 90% subsidy on drip irrigation equipment to farmers owing less than ten acres of land. A 100% concession was also provided to the farmers belonging to the Scheduled Caste and Tribes who wanted to buy the equipment.

However, the yardstick for subsidy changed during the YSRCP government. Farmers owning more than five acres of land received only 70% subsidy. The subsidy for SC/ST farmers was later hiked to 100%. Nevertheless, farmers refrained from applying due to concerns about the affordability of the equipment.

With Mr. Naidu’s return as the Chief Minister, measures are underway to reinstate the 90% concession for the general category of farmers, say officials who have been formulating guidelines for the scheme.

The appointment of Rayachoti MLA M. Ramprasad Reddy as the Minister of the district has also strengthened their hopes as they eagerly await the revival of the neglected drip irrigation scheme.

