Horticultural university celebrates Foundation Day

Institution lauded for organising training programmes for farmers

Students taking part in a cultural programme organised during the Foundation Day celebrations, at Dr. YSR Horticultural University in West Godavari district on Sunday.

Institution lauded for organising training programmes for farmers

Faculty and students of Dr. YSR Horticultural University celebrated the 15 th Foundation Day on its campus, at Venkataramannagudem in West Godavari district on Sunday.

Principal Adviser to Chief Minister Ajeya Kallam attended as chief guest. Vice-Chancellor T. Janakiram presided over the function.

Mr. Kallam, along with the Vice-Chancellor and Director of Extension B. Srinivasulu, Dean (Horticulture) S. Padmavathamma, Dean (PD Studies) K. Uma Jyothi, Controller of Examinations D.V. Swamy, Director (International Programmes) K. Dhanunjaya Rao, Dean (Students Affairs) D.R. Salomi Sunitha, Joint Registrar V. Ananda Babu and others, lighted the lamp and inaugurated the celebrations.

Registrar K. Gopal highlighted the achievements of the university, which was established on June 26, 2007, a first such institution in South India.

The Vice-Chancellor said the university was organising training programmes for farmers and taking up activities with the Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs).

Mr. Kallam lauded the university scientists, staff and students for adopting villages in West Godavari and neighbouring districts and imparting training to the farmers in taking up different crops.