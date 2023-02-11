ADVERTISEMENT

Horsely Hills tourism police outpost ready for launch by Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy

February 11, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - RAYACHOTI

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker

SP V. Harshavardhan Raju speaking to the media after inspecting the tourism police outpost atop Horsely Hills, in Annamayya district, on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The tourism police outpost atop Horsley Hills is set to be virtually inaugurated by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy soon.

Superintendent of Police V. Harshavardhan Raju inspected the outpost on February 11 (Saturday) and said that they would work in coordination with the AP Tourism Development Corporation to bring back the police quarters and buildings built during the British Raj period to full use.

Open 24x7

The SP said the outpost would be operational 24x7 with six police personnel. “Top priority will be given to providing foolproof security to the tourists at the hill station. Suggestions would be taken from the visitors for effective functioning,” Mr. Raju said.

The tourism officials informed the SP that their staff have been using the quarters.

The SP said that the menace of illicit liquor brewers and red sanders smugglers was on the decline in the district and gave credit to the efforts made by the police in prompting the youth to make good use of the government welfare schemes.

Deputy SP Srinivasa Rao, Circle-Inspector Ramanjaneyulu, and Sub-inspectors Mohan and Sukumar were present.

