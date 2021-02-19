Horse burnt to death

The gruesome killing of a domesticated horse has created a sensation at V. Madugula in the district.

According to reports reaching here late on Thursday night, the horse, belonging to Buddhala Ramana, a former president of Sagaram village of Madugula mandal, was burnt to death by some unidentified miscreants on Wednesday night.

The Chodavaram CI visited the village and inspected the scene of the crime. Ramana had purchased the horse for ₹2 lakh in Maharashtra two years ago. Ramana broke down on coming to know that the miscreants had killed his horse. He said that the horse used to win awards at the annual competitions.