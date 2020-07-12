Hopes of fresh grads dashed

The ban on H-1B visas and the rule that it will be processed for candidates with higher pay scales will impact the fresh pass-outs who are seeking jobs through campus interviews in the IT sector in the U.S.

H-1B, the non-immigration work visa, was earlier based on lottery system, and IT companies recruited freshers in large numbers or more than what was required to improve their chances in the draw of lots. However, with the latest rule, the door is closed for those seeking entry-level jobs.

"This being the scenario, IT companies will stop looking for freshers and will focus on recruiting people from U.S. itself," opines Md. Abdullah, director of Conduira, a training institute that gives coaching for competitive examinations such as GRE, GMAT and CAT. This will seriously impact the 2020 and 2021 pass-outs," he said.

"Many companies are giving offer letters, but the joining dates are not being given," says T. Hari Babu, assistant principal of Lendi Engineering College.