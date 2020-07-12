Hopes of fresh grads dashed

The ban on H-1B visas and the rule that it will be processed for candidates with higher pay scales will impact the fresh pass-outs who are seeking jobs through campus interviews in the IT sector in the U.S.
H-1B, the non-immigration work visa, was earlier based on lottery system, and IT companies recruited freshers in large numbers or more than what was required to improve their chances in the draw of lots. However, with the latest rule, the door is closed for those seeking entry-level jobs.
"This being the scenario, IT companies will stop looking for freshers and will focus on recruiting people from U.S. itself," opines Md. Abdullah, director of Conduira, a training institute that gives coaching for competitive examinations such as GRE, GMAT and CAT. This will seriously impact the 2020 and 2021 pass-outs," he said.
"Many companies are giving offer letters, but the joining dates are not being given," says T. Hari Babu, assistant principal of Lendi Engineering College.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath