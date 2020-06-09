Hopes high in N. Andhra as Jagan meets Tollywood team today

The North Andhra region with its picturesque locations is expected to be the biggest gainer if the scheduled discussions on Tuesday between Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Tollywood personalities led by Chiranjeevi turn fruitful.

On behalf of the State film industry, they may give a big wish list to the Chief Minister in Amaravati, seeking subsidies for movies, particularly small budget films, land for construction of new studios and other facilities. The then Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy had allocated 317 acres of land when the industry sought nearly 1,000 acres for setting up studios and other facilities.

Many shootings have been taking place in Vizianagaram, Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam areas for decades. Prema Kanuka starring Akkineni Nageswara Rao and Sridevi was mostly picturised in P.V.G. Raju’s bungalows and Ramateertham temple. K. Viswanath’s Subhasankalpam, Jandhyala’s Mudda Mandaram (1981) and Nalugu Sthambalata (1982), Maro Charitra, Bobbili Simham, Drysyam, Malleswari and Guru were among those filmed in this region.

Ideal locations

Film director A.B. Anand says that the wonderful locations near Parvatipuram, Sithampet and Araku are ideal for shootings. “Film industry will certainly come to A.P. when it is given wholehearted support for shootings. Many artists in the region will come to limelight once more shootings take place here,” he remarks.

Film critic Bharadwaja Chakravarti says that the historical places in and around Vizianagaram will come into focus with shootings here in the future.

Sunray Resorts Managing Director I.A. Raja Varma opines that film activity in the region will boost tourism sector too. “Our resort witnessed many shootings in the last couple of years. We hope more shootings will spur economic activity in the region. With the proposed Bhogapuram airport, actors from Mumbai can also reach easily here,” he says.

Employment

Visakhapatnam Short Film Club founder and production manager J. Ramjee says that many youngsters will get jobs both on and off screen when film-related activity picks up. “Shooting expenditure will be less in North Andhra and producers need not pay huge remuneration for local actors. These two advantages will certainly make Telugu film industry to look at this region,” he adds.