Hope three capitals’ Bill will usher in prosperity, says British envoy

Reacting to the assent given to the three capitals’ Bill by Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan on Friday, British Deputy High Commissioner Andrew Fleming called it a significant news for the State of Andhra Pradesh and wished that the new system brings prosperity.

In a tweet, Mr. Andrew Fleming said: “Significant news for the State of Andhra Pradesh. Wishing the three State system generates prosperity for Visakhapatnam, Amaravati and Kurnool.”

He further added that he can’t wait to revisit all three cities with his colleagues when the situation permits.