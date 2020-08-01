Andhra Pradesh

Hope three capitals’ Bill will usher in prosperity, says British envoy

Reacting to the assent given to the three capitals’ Bill by Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan on Friday, British Deputy High Commissioner Andrew Fleming called it a significant news for the State of Andhra Pradesh and wished that the new system brings prosperity.

In a tweet, Mr. Andrew Fleming said: “Significant news for the State of Andhra Pradesh. Wishing the three State system generates prosperity for Visakhapatnam, Amaravati and Kurnool.”

He further added that he can’t wait to revisit all three cities with his colleagues when the situation permits.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 1, 2020 12:02:05 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/hope-three-capitals-bill-will-usher-in-prosperity-says-british-envoy/article32244385.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY