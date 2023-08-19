ADVERTISEMENT

Hope Chandrababu Naidu will fight for protection of democracy at national level too, says Vadde

August 19, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Like the YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh, the Modi government at the Centre too is resorting to physical attacks on whoever questions its failures, alleges Andhra Pradesh Farmers Associations’ Coordination Committee convener and former Minister Vadde Sobhanadreeswara Rao

The Hindu Bureau

Former Minister Vadde Sobhanadreeswara Rao. | Photo Credit: File photo

Andhra Pradesh Farmers Associations’ Coordination Committee convener and former Minister Vadde Sobhanadreeswara Rao has said that people are looking up to Telugu Desam Party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu with a fond hope that he will fight at the national level for the protection of democracy and the Constitution.

In a press release, Mr. Sobhanadreeswara Rao said that Mr. Naidu had rightly exhorted the people and intellectuals to respond to the “dictatorial rule of Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy,” who was intimidating the critics through strong-arm tactics, and he (Mr. Naidu) should turn his attention to the “sordid state of affairs under the Modi rule too.”

Like the YSRCP government, the Modi government was also resorting to physical attacks on whoever was questioning its failures, unable to take any criticism in its stride, he observed.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US