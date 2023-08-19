HamberMenu
Hope Chandrababu Naidu will fight for protection of democracy at national level too, says Vadde

Like the YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh, the Modi government at the Centre too is resorting to physical attacks on whoever questions its failures, alleges Andhra Pradesh Farmers Associations’ Coordination Committee convener and former Minister Vadde Sobhanadreeswara Rao

August 19, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Former Minister Vadde Sobhanadreeswara Rao. | Photo Credit: File photo

Andhra Pradesh Farmers Associations’ Coordination Committee convener and former Minister Vadde Sobhanadreeswara Rao has said that people are looking up to Telugu Desam Party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu with a fond hope that he will fight at the national level for the protection of democracy and the Constitution.

In a press release, Mr. Sobhanadreeswara Rao said that Mr. Naidu had rightly exhorted the people and intellectuals to respond to the “dictatorial rule of Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy,” who was intimidating the critics through strong-arm tactics, and he (Mr. Naidu) should turn his attention to the “sordid state of affairs under the Modi rule too.”

Like the YSRCP government, the Modi government was also resorting to physical attacks on whoever was questioning its failures, unable to take any criticism in its stride, he observed.

