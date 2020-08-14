Honour for city photojournalist

VIJAYAWADA

14 August 2020 23:17 IST

A distinction has been bestowed upon city-based senior photojournalist Ch.V.S. Vijaya Bhaskara Rao by the Proficiency Photographic Society of America (PPSA) under Recognition of Photographic Achievement (ROPA).

Mr. Rao received a communication recently from the Photographic Society of America that awards the distinction.

The PSA will officially announce the distinction on its website in October as the 2020 PSA Photo Festival, a platform where ROPAs are awarded annually, has been cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr. Rao has also been designated as PSA Star Exhibitor at various levels in PIDC, ND, PJD, PTP, PIDM, PPDC and PPDM sections.

His recent past achievements include the Honorary Fellowship of the World of Photographer Group (Hon. FWPG) for his contribution to international art photography, by the World of Photography Group, Saudi Arabia.