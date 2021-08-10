Honorarium for imams released

Vijayawada

10 August 2021 23:22 IST

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Minority Welfare S.B. Amzath Basha on Tuesday said the State government credited ₹14.74 crore in the accounts of masjid committees.

The committees were requested to pay the honorarium to imams and muezzins without any delay. The amount released was pertaining to May and June. A sum of ₹7.38 crore was being deposited for July. The government increased the honorarium from ₹5,000 to ₹10,000 for imams and from ₹3,000 to ₹5,000 for muezzins, he said.

