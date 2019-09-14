Andhra Pradesh girls honing skills in Chinese martial art

K. Koteswari from HCM Girls Junior College is an embodiment of self-confidence and fully trained to face any adverse situation. So are the scores of girls who are determined to make a mark in Wushu Sanda (a martial art that had its origin in China) by practising under the watchful eyes of their coach Chavabathina Lavanya from the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh both at dawn and dusk.

Wushu was introduced for the girls by the HCM management to protect themselves from sexual assaults which is on the rise of late.

Now more than a dozen girl students, who have completed their basic training, are undergoing training for participation in the upcoming nationals at Chandigarh, says their satisfied coach Ms. Lavanya in a conversation with The Hindu.

“Most of the trainees come from a rural background and have good fighting qualities,” says Ms. Lavanya while keenly observing the friendly tie between pairs of girls.

Tapping talent

The 100-odd trainees are fully fit and can face any adverse situation with confidence, she says after an energy-sapping workout at the sprawling HCM college grounds.

She spots talent in the girls and nurture them further so that they could take competitions held at the State and national level,” adds Ms. Lavanya who has won gold medal twice at the south zone level and acted as coach for the State team once.

Though good at the sport, these girls found it hard to come up in the absence of proper costumes and equipment. “I have been taking care of some girls transport and accommodation selectively in view of limited resources. Talents of more girls can be honed further and showcased at the State and national level if some philanthropists come forward to provide sponsorship,” adds who also trains members of GenX at the ABM college grounds.