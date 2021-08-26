‘Honeymoon’ row: JNTU-K suspends staff

KAKINADA

26 August 2021 03:50 IST

The Executive Council of the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU-Kakinada) on Wednesday suspended a few employees of the university in connection with the issue of alleged use of the university guest house for honeymoon reportedly by a Hyderabad-based couple on August 18 and 19.

JNTU-Kakinada Registrar L. Sumalatha said the executive committee had decided to suspend a few staff associated with the issue. The details of the staff suspended would soon be revealed as the inquiry into the issue was in progress, she said.

University Vice-Chancellor M. Ramalinga Raju declined to reveal the exact number of staff suspended. The minutes of the Executive Committee were yet to be approved by Wednesday.

The five-member committee headed by Rector G.V.R. Prasada Raju sought more time to complete the inquiry. The committee was supposed to submit its report on August 23.