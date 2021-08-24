‘Honeymoon’ row: JNTU-K replaces Registrar

He cleared allotment of guest house

The Executive Council of the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Kakinada (JNTU-K) on Monday appointed L. Sumalatha as its new Registrar replacing in-charge Registrar R. Srinivasa Rao.

The university authorities took the decision after reports emerged that a couple celebrated their honeymoon in the university guest house on the campus.

Prof. Srinivasa Rao had constituted a five-member committee to probe the ‘honeymoon’ controversy. The committee headed by the Rector is likely to submit its report on Tuesday.

Prof. Srinivasa Rao was reportedly the official who granted permission for the accommodation in the guest house in the name of Director of Women Empowerment and Grievances A. Swarna Kumari on August 18 and 19.

Senior officials from the A.P. State Council of Higher Education were present on the campus on August 20 on official visit. However, they left the campus immediately after the controversy broke out, according to sources.

JNTU-Kakinada Vice-Chancellor M. Ramalinga Raju said the university authorities had discussed the controversy. However, the five-member committee would sit on Tuesday before submitting its final report.

When contacted, Prof. Srinivasa Rao said that he had handed over charge to his successor on Monday evening. The replacement of the Registrar appears to be the first step taken by the university to protect itself from the controversy.