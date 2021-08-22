‘Honeymoon’ in guest house: JNTU-K forms probe panel

KAKINADA

22 August 2021

‘The committee headed by university Rector will submit report in two days’

Authorities of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University - Kakinada (JNTU-K) on Saturday constituted a five-member committee to inquire into the issue of using the university’s guest house by a couple for ‘honeymoon’ purpose for two days.

According to university Registrar R. Srinivasa Rao, the Director of the JNTU-K Women Empowerment Cell, A. Swarna Kumari, had obtained permission for using the accommodation in the university guest house for two days from August 18.

However, a couple had allegedly celebrated their honeymoon in the same rooms allotted to Ms. Swarna Kumari on the allotted days.

In a video that had gone viral on August 20 and which shocked the university fraternity and students, the room in the guest house was seen decorated with flowers.

A preliminary inquiry conducted by the university authorities had established that the family members and friends of the couple had stayed in the two or more rooms in the same guest house without any official permission.

Prof. Srinivasa Rao said that he had inspected the guest house on Saturday and inquired with the staff about the incident.

“The five-member committee is headed by JNTU-K Rector G.V.R. Prasada Raju. It is tasked with submitting a report within two days. We will submit an action taken report on the issue to the A.P. State Council of Higher Education next week,” Prof. Srinivasa Rao told The Hindu.

Meanwhile, Chairperson of the A.P. State Commission for Women Vasireddy Padma had condemned the act of using the university guest house for such purposes.

“The Commission has heard about the issue through the media. We will seek details of how permission has been granted to provide accommodation in the university guest house for non-academic purposes,” Ms. Padma said.

“It is understood that the permission is against the guidelines. The APSCHE will be asked to submit a detailed report for further action,” Ms. Padma said.