Homeless boy undergoes surgery

Specialists of Ramesh Hospitals performed a delicate surgery on five-year-old Shaik Mastan, who had a hole in his heart.

The surgery was performed free of cost and the Women Development and Child Welfare (WD&CW) department staff are taking care of Mastan at the hospital, said Assistant Project Director V. Swaroopa Rani.

Mastan was rescued during a drive by the WD&CW Kadapa district officials, who found him begging on the road a few months ago. During a medical check-up, it was revealed that he had a hole in the heart and was admitted to Ramesh Hospitals.

Ramesh Hospitals managing director P. Ramesh Babu said in a statement that chief paediatric cardiologist N. Sreenath Reddy performed the surgery, and added that the boy was doing well.

Chairman of the hospital Maddipati Seetaram Mohan Rao extended financial support from the MLNC Trust for the surgery, and said the hospital management would bear the remaining expenses, if any.

Officials visit boy

State Commission for Protection of Child Rights G. Hymavathi, members Padmalatha and Gandhi Babu, Juvenile Welfare Joint Director B.D.V. Prasada Murthy, Krishna District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) Ch. Vijay Kumar and social worker G. Prema Latha visited the boy and enquired about his health on Tuesday.

Mr. Prasada Murthy praised the WD&CW officials of Kadapa and Krishna districts for responding over the health condition of Mastan and providing him necessary treatment.

Mr. Vijay Kumar thanked Ramesh Hospitals for performing the surgery free of cost, and directed the Integrated Child Protection Scheme (ICPS) staff to take care of the boy’s health in the future.