GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Home Minister warns against excessive interest collection

Published - October 03, 2024 08:23 am IST - VIJAYAWADA:

The Hindu Bureau
The Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam gears up for 10-day Dasara festival which begins from October 3, in Vijayawada.

The Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam gears up for 10-day Dasara festival which begins from October 3, in Vijayawada. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha has asserted that stringent action will be taken against the money lenders who harass people with exorbitant interest rates.

The Home Minister visited Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri, the abode of goddess Kanaka Durga, here on Wednesday. She inspected the arrangements being made for the Dasara festival.

Later, speaking to the mediapersons, Ms. Anitha condemned the recent Eluru call money incident. The govenrment would take a serious view of money lenders who charge exorbitant interest and impose penalties for delayed payments. “Those exploiting people with high-interest rates and illegal collections will face criminal charges,” she said adding that the State government would establish a Statewide surveillance system to crack down on such practices. 

Dasara festivities

Referring to the Dasara festival, the Home Minister said that necessary security measures were being taken to ensure a smooth and safe experience for devotees during the upcoming Devi Sarannavaratri celebrations from October 3 to 12. Special queue lines had been arranged for children, women, and the elderly to make their temple visits hassle-free. She highlighted the government’s commitment to “friendly policing,” asserting that there would be zero tolerance for any misbehaviour towards devotees, referring to incidents from previous years. “We have allocated specific time slots for protocol visits to ensure that the common devotees are not inconvenienced,” she said.

As part of preparations for the 10-day festival, over 6,000 police personnel had been deployed across the district.  A Command Centre had been established in Vijayawada under the supervision of the Police Commissionerate to effectively monitor security. “We have installed 500 CCTV cameras and deployed drones to enhance surveillance and ensure safety,” she said, stressing the importance of pro-active measures to prevent any untoward incidents.

Published - October 03, 2024 08:23 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.