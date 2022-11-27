Home Minister Taneti Vanitha urges students to think beyond grades

November 27, 2022 12:05 am | Updated 12:05 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Home Minister Taneti Vanitha, on November 26 (Saturday), urged students to think beyond scoring marks and instead focus on acquiring knowledge and updating their skills.

Addressing the valedictory function of AP Poly Tech Fest, she complimented the participants for exhibiting projects that showcased their talent. She said students should equip themselves with the latest technologies to compete in the global market. She said the State government had implemented many schemes for students’ welfare and the objective was to make them employable.

Minister for Housing Jogi Ramesh said students should set high goals and work hard and with dedication to achieving them. He said without losing sight of their goal, they should groom themselves into all-rounders to gain an edge over their competitors in the job market.

Director of Technical Education C. Nagarani said the exhibition was a platform created for students to share and update their technical skills. Stating that the event had evoked tremendous response, she informed that out of nearly 90 Polytechnics who participated in designing the logo for Tech Fest, the best one was prepared by students of Gudlavalleru Polytechnic and it bagged a cash prize of ₹5,000.

The team from Government Polytechnic, Chodavaram, Anakapalli district, bagged the first prize (₹1 lakh cash) for its project on ‘Smart Stick for Visually Challenged’. The team of Rise Krishna Sai, II Shift Polytechnic from Vallur in Ongole won second prize (₹50,000) for its Automobile Crash Detection and Intimation System, and 13 teams from different colleges shared the third prize (₹25,000).

CEO of AP Innovation Society T. Anil Kumar and others were present at the programme.