Andhra Pradesh

AP Home Minister Sucharita hands over ₹10 lakh to family of Ramya

Home Minister M. Sucharita on August 16 handed over a cheque of ₹10 lakh to the family of Nallapu Ramya, an engineering student allegedly killed by a friend, Kunchala Sasikrishna, following an argument, in Guntur on August 15.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on August 15 sought details about the case and ordered the police to speed up investigation and ensure that the perpetrator is punished.

The Home Minister, along with Vemuru MLA Merugu Nagarjuna, District Collector Vivek Yadav and Joint Collector P. Prasanthi, consoled the family members of Ramya and handed over the cheque.

Ms. Sucharita further said the State government would ensure justice through a speedy trial.

TDP and CPM activists staged a dharna protesting against the incident. TDP vice president Nara Lokesh is expected to visit the GGH around afternoon.


