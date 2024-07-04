Home Minister refutes Jagan’s charges, says Pinnelli arrested as per court directions

ADVERTISEMENT

The arrest and remand of Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy, the YSR Congress Party’s former MLA from Macherla Assembly constituency in Palnadu district, has taken place as per the orders from the courts and no person could deny the facts that he indulged in the alleged violations, including damaging EVMs and attacking individuals who objected to it, said Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha.

Addressing a press conference at the Secretariat on July 4 (Thursday), Ms. Anitha reacted to the earlier allegations made by former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy that Mr. Pinnelli was put behind bars illegally.

Mr. Jagan, during his mulakat with Mr. Pinnelli at the Nellore prison, criticised the TDP government.

The Home Minister said, “The government allowed Mr. Jagan on humanitarian grounds to meet Mr. Pinnelli, despite knowing that he did not reach the prison as per the scheduled time slot. The government considered his appeal, by respecting him as former Chief Minister. But he was making false allegations with an intention to provoke the people. In fact, the previous YSRCP government did not allow the family members of Mr. Nara Chandrababu Naidu to meet him even for a third time, when he was in remand in a fabricated case filed by the then YSRCP government.”

She observed that Mr. Jagan went by a helicopter by spending about ₹25 lakh to meet an accused, adding that since he had money he was spending and nothing was wrong in it.

‘Rules being followed’‘

Reacting to a comment made by Mr. Jagan that the NDA government was framing a murder attempt case on Mr. Pinnelli, the Home Minister said, “Since the previous government did not allow the police to file the cases and take up investigation, the present government is allowing it. We are following the rules and implementing the laws as it is. We are not resorting to revenge politics as being alleged by them.”

Stating that Mr. Jagan government had fabricated 23 cases on her in the last five years, including an SC and ST Atrocity case, Ms. Anitha said that they did not file any counter cases on these incidents so far. At the same time, she said the government would review and investigate all the false cases filed by the YSRCP government on all opposition leaders at that time, and take an appropriate decision on them.

