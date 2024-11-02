Home Minister promises support to family of 3-year-old rape victim in Tirupati district

Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha has said that government will extend help to the family members of the three-year-old girl, who was allegedly raped and murdered by a youth at Vadamalapeta village in Tirupati district.

Ms. Anitha expressed concern over the brutal act of the 23-year-old youth.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the Home Minister said the police arrested the accused within hours after the incident. The accused lured the girl by offering chocolates and resorted to the crime, she said.

Government will see that the accused get maximum punishment, the Home Minister said.

