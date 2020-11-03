Home Minister promises speedy justice to family of murder victim

Sucharitha hands over ₹10 lakh as compensation to the parents of Varalakshmi

Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha on Monday met the family members of Varalakshmi and assured speedy trial and justice to the family. She also handed over ₹10 lakh as compensation to the parents Padma Priya and Gurunadha Rao.

It may be remembered that 18-year-old Varalakshmi, who completed her Intermediate, was allegedly murdered by Akhil Sai, a student of Law College, Andhra University, and his friend Ramu, on October 31st evening. The girl’s throat was reportedly slit with a blade and she died while undergoing treatment at King George Hospital.

The Home Minister on Monday met the parents and consoled them. She assured to complete the investigation within seven days and file chargesheet.

She informed the parents that the case has been transferred to Disha Police Station to speed up the investigation and deliver quick justice to the victim’s family.

She said that 108 cases were fast-tracked by Disha Police Stations so far, ever since these special police stations were initiated by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy with the idea of delivering quick justice in all cases related to atrocities against women.

Ms. Sucharitha said the accused tried to misguide the police by creating a scene at the crime spot, as if the girl was sacrificed as per a ritual. “We are investigating this angle and have asked the police to provide adequate protection to the victim’s family,” she said.

She also said that the State government has always given priority to women’s safety and have asked the police officers to immediately respond to any kind of complaint lodged by a woman.

Speaking to the senior police officers, she urged them to investigate cases related to women atrocities with seriousness and file the chargesheet watertight so that early justice can be done and the accused get severe punishment.

She asked the police officers to take adequate measures so that such incidents do not recur.

She also said that young girls should discuss issues with their parents freely and parents also should play a key role for their safety.

While Akhil Sai has been arrested and sent to remand on Monday, the role of Ramu is being investigated.

Disha Special Officers Deepika Patil and Kritika Shukla, District Collector V. Vinay Chand, Gajuwaka MLA T. Nagi Reddy, Disha Police Station ACP Prem Kajal and others were present.