Home Minister presents trophies to winners at Inter-State Girls Kabaddi, Volleyball Championship

Published - October 04, 2024 08:52 pm IST - PAYAKARAOPETA

The Hindu Bureau

Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha speaking at the closing ceremony of Inter-State Girls Kabaddi and Volleyball Championship (Cluster-7), at Sri Prakash School in Payakaraopeta of Anakapalli district on Friday.

Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha presented trophies to the winners during the closing ceremony of the Inter-State Girls Kabaddi and Volleyball Championship (Cluster-7) at Sri Prakash School at Payakaraopeta in Anakapalli district on Friday. At least 1,200 athletes representing 100 schools in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana participated in the championship conducted by the CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education).

In kabaddi, Sri Prakash Vidya Niketan, Payakaraopeta, lifted the trophy in the under-14 category, while Heal Paradise, Narasingapalem, and Harvest Public School, Khammam, emerged winners in the under-17 and under-19 categories respectively.

Meanwhile, New Dimension School, Prabhodananda Prasanthiniketan, and The Heartfulness Learning Centre emerged runners-up in the under-14, 17 and 19 categories respectively. All of them belong to Telangana.

In volleyball, Sanghamitra School, Nizampet, emerged champion in the under-14 category, while Navaneetha Public School, Nellore, and DPS Public School, Nacharam emerged winners in the under-17 and 19 categories respectively.

N. Surya Rao, Retired District Sports Development Officer, Ch. Vijay Prakash, joint secretary of Sri Prakash Educational Institutions, Ch. V.K. Narasimha Rao, secretary and correspondent of Sri Prakash Educational Institutions were present.

Andhra Pradesh

