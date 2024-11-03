Home Minister presents cheque for ₹10 lakh to kin of murdered 3-year-old girl

Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha on Sunday said that the person accused of raping and murdering a three-year-old girl in Tirupati district would be severely punished within the next two to three months.

The Minister arrived at the ST Colony of Alamelu Manga Puram village in Vadamalapeta mandal of Tirupati district to call on the family members of the girl. She presented them a cheque for ₹10 lakh as ex gratia, offered to build a house for the family and also assured all support on behalf of the State government.

The Minister described the incident as a blot on humanity and observed that the accused had carried out the attack under the influence of alcohol.

Speaking to the media, she said that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had instructed her to give top priority to this case. “The Chief Minister has announced to form a fast-track court to try such heinous crimes and ensure speedy justice,” she said.

Pointing to the opposition’s cry over the rising crime rate in the State, she wondered why the same parties and intellectuals had never questioned the occurrence of such crimes during the previous YSRCP government’s tenure and appealed to stop playing politics on sensitive matters.

“The erstwhile government neutralised the CCTV network to ensure sale of ganja to the youth and also introduced spurious liquor. The police department was also prevented from acting tough on crime”, she said.

Chittoor MP Daggumalla Prasada Rao, Superintendent of Police (SP) L. Subbarayudu, Joint Collector Shubham Bansal, Additional SP Ravi Manoharachary accompanied the Minister.

