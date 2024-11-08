ADVERTISEMENT

Home Minister meets Pawan, apprises him of law & order scenario

Published - November 08, 2024 02:43 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha with Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Thursday. | Photo Credit:

Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha met Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan at the Secretariat as a courtesy call on Thursday.

In a message on the social media platform ‘ X ’, she stated that she apprised Mr. Kalyan of the law and order scenario with specific reference to the offences being committed on women and girls and the steps being taken for their safety.

Ms. Anitha further stated that Mr. Kalyan told her to ensure that the criminals got stringent punishment as per law in order to have a deterrent effect. The NDA Government was making continuous efforts for the welfare of the people, she observed. 

Mr. Kalyan insisted that special focus should be laid on curbing the crimes against women and girls and the malicious campaigns waged against them.

