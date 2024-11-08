Home Minister meets Pawan, apprises him of law & order scenario

Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha met Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan at the Secretariat as a courtesy call on Thursday.

In a message on the social media platform ‘ X ’, she stated that she apprised Mr. Kalyan of the law and order scenario with specific reference to the offences being committed on women and girls and the steps being taken for their safety.

Ms. Anitha further stated that Mr. Kalyan told her to ensure that the criminals got stringent punishment as per law in order to have a deterrent effect. The NDA Government was making continuous efforts for the welfare of the people, she observed.

Mr. Kalyan insisted that special focus should be laid on curbing the crimes against women and girls and the malicious campaigns waged against them.