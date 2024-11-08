 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Home Minister meets Pawan, apprises him of law & order scenario

Published - November 08, 2024 02:43 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha with Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Thursday.

Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha with Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Thursday. | Photo Credit:

Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha met Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan at the Secretariat as a courtesy call on Thursday.

In a message on the social media platform ‘ X ’, she stated that she apprised Mr. Kalyan of the law and order scenario with specific reference to the offences being committed on women and girls and the steps being taken for their safety.

Ms. Anitha further stated that Mr. Kalyan told her to ensure that the criminals got stringent punishment as per law in order to have a deterrent effect. The NDA Government was making continuous efforts for the welfare of the people, she observed. 

Mr. Kalyan insisted that special focus should be laid on curbing the crimes against women and girls and the malicious campaigns waged against them.

Published - November 08, 2024 02:43 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.