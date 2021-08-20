Home Minister hands over house site patta to Ramya’s family

GUNTUR

20 August 2021 23:43 IST

The accused in the student’s murder case will be punished as per law: Sucharitha

Home Minister M. Sucharitha, accompanied by Bapatla MP Nandigam Suresh, MLC Lella Appireddy, MLA M. Nagarjuna, and District Collector Vivek Yadav, handed over a house site patta to the family members of Nallapu Ramya, an engineering student who was murdered recently in the city, at their house at Paramayya Kunta on Friday.

“We will stand by the family during this difficult time. The accused has been caught, and we will ensure that he is punished under law,” Ms. Sucharitha said.

Job for sister

“The government has provided a compensation of ₹10 lakh. The district administration has provided half the compensation under the SCs and STs (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and now we have handed over a house site patta. We will ensure that Mounika, the elder sister of the victim, is provided a job after she completes her graduation. An agricultural land will also be provided to the family,” said Ms. Sucharitha.

Advertising

Advertising

Dig at TDP

Mr. Nagarjuna said that in spite of the financial assistance provided by the State government, the TDP was bent on creating disturbance.

“TDP general secretary N. Lokesh’s visit showed the desperation of the party. The way in which he abused YSRCP activists showed his mental condition,” he said.

Mr. Suresh said it was unfortunate that people and bystanders had stood helplessly even as the accused went on a stabbing spree. “Such a sorry of state of affairs is not good for society,” he added.