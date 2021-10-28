Andhra Pradesh

Home Minister, DGP interact with COVID victims’ families

Home Minister M. Sucharitha handing over cheque to the wife of a police officer, who died of COVID-19, in Guntur.  

Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha and Director-General of Police D. Gautam Sawang recalled the sacrifices made by the police personnel who died while discharging their duties.

Ms. Sucharita, the DGP, other police officers from the AP Police Headquarters and DIGs and Superintendents of Police interacted with the bereaved police families of Guntur, East Godavari, Krishna, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and other districts online, on Wednesday.

In all, 23,157 police personnel contracted COVID-19 and 206 succumbed to the virus, the DGP said.

A private pharma company, Mankind Pharma, gave ₹3 lakh to all the 206 police families, who lost their breadwinners due to coronavirus, said Ms. Sucharitha. “Many police officers stood on the roads round-the-clock during the pandemic and extended good services, leaving their families behind,” the Home Minister said.

Mr. Sawang while paying homage to the police personnel who were killed in exchange of fire with Maoists, in road accidents, due to COVID-19 and in fighting against the anti-social elements, said the police department would support the bereaved families in all times.


