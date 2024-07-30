Home Minister denies YSRCP charge on ‘uptick in crimes’ in State

Home Minister V. Anitha on July 30 (Tuesday) refuted the claims of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders that there was an uptick in crimes in the State.

“The police are working very efficiently by solving cases quickly and arresting criminals at the earliest,” Ms. Anitha said while addressing the media here.

Accusing the YSRCP leaders of spreading false propaganda against the government and targeting her personally on the social media, the Home Minister dared them to come for an open debate on the issue.

“If you have facts, come for a discussion. I am ready for it. We can discuss about the crimes reported during the years 2014-19 and 2019-2024, and after the formation of the new government,” she said.

Ms. Anitha said the State government was according utmost priority to prevention of crimes, maintaining law & order, and safety of people, especially women and children. “Those resorting to anti-social activities will face stringent punishment,” she warned.

Stating that the YSRCP government had made a mess of the Police Department, Ms. Anitha said, forget about welfare, the previous government had not provided basic tools, vehicles and maintenance charges to the police stations.

“The new government is trying to restore the glory of the police. The government will organise health camps, provide health benefits and look after the welfare of the police personnel,” she said.

