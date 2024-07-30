GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Home Minister denies YSRCP charge on ‘uptick in crimes’ in State

The opposition party leaders are spreading falsehood against the government, asserts Anitha, and dares them to come for a debate on the issue

Published - July 30, 2024 08:38 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Home Minister V. Anitha on July 30 (Tuesday) refuted the claims of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders that there was an uptick in crimes in the State.

“The police are working very efficiently by solving cases quickly and arresting criminals at the earliest,” Ms. Anitha said while addressing the media here.

Accusing the YSRCP leaders of spreading false propaganda against the government and targeting her personally on the social media, the Home Minister dared them to come for an open debate on the issue.

“If you have facts, come for a discussion. I am ready for it. We can discuss about the crimes reported during the years 2014-19 and 2019-2024, and after the formation of the new government,” she said.

Ms. Anitha said the State government was according utmost priority to prevention of crimes, maintaining law & order, and safety of people, especially women and children. “Those resorting to anti-social activities will face stringent punishment,” she warned.

Stating that the YSRCP government had made a mess of the Police Department, Ms. Anitha said, forget about welfare, the previous government had not provided basic tools, vehicles and maintenance charges to the police stations.

“The new government is trying to restore the glory of the police. The government will organise health camps, provide health benefits and look after the welfare of the police personnel,” she said.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.