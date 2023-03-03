Home Minister, Collector trek Korukonda hill for Kalyanotsav in Andhra Pradesh’s East Godavari

March 03, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - KORUKONDA (EAST GODAVARI)

Home Minister Taneti Vanita and Collector K. Madhavilatha on Friday trekked the famous Korukonda hill by climbing its 615 steps on the first day of the five-day Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Kalyanotsav in East Godavari district. Rajanagaram MLA Jakkampudi Raja accompanied them. This is the first Kalyanotsav on Korukonda hill after the reorganisation of the erstwhile East Godavari district. Thousands throng the hill shrine to witness the Kalyanotsav, celebrated every year during summer. Speaking to media after having darshan, Ms. Vanita and Ms. Madhavilatha said all the security arrangements were in place.