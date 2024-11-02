ADVERTISEMENT

Home Minister Anitha to meet family of young girl assaulted and killed in Tirupati district on November 3

Published - November 02, 2024 06:14 pm IST - AMARAVATI

She will offer condolences and hand over ex gratia cheque of ₹10 lakh to the grieving family, say officials

The Hindu Bureau

Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha

Andhra Pradesh Home Minister V. Anitha will meet the family of a young girl who was tragically assaulted and killed in Tirupati district. On Sunday, she will visit AM Peta, a Colony in Vadamalapeta mandal to offer her condolences and hand over ex gratia cheque of ₹10 lakh to the grieving family, according to a press release on Saturday from the office of the Ministry.

Three year old girl raped, killed by relative in Tirupati district

The heinous crime occurred when the accused lured the child with sweets, leading to an unspeakable tragedy, Ms. Anita observed. She has vowed that the perpetrator will face the full force of the law, assuring the family that the government will seek the strictest punishment.

The visit underscores the government’s commitment to support the affected family and ensure justice in cases of violence against children, she observed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US