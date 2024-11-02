Home Minister Anitha to meet family of young girl assaulted and killed in Tirupati district on November 3

Andhra Pradesh Home Minister V. Anitha will meet the family of a young girl who was tragically assaulted and killed in Tirupati district. On Sunday, she will visit AM Peta, a Colony in Vadamalapeta mandal to offer her condolences and hand over ex gratia cheque of ₹10 lakh to the grieving family, according to a press release on Saturday from the office of the Ministry.

The heinous crime occurred when the accused lured the child with sweets, leading to an unspeakable tragedy, Ms. Anita observed. She has vowed that the perpetrator will face the full force of the law, assuring the family that the government will seek the strictest punishment.

The visit underscores the government’s commitment to support the affected family and ensure justice in cases of violence against children, she observed.