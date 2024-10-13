GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Home Minister Anitha sounds alert on heavy rains in Andhra Pradesh from October 14 to 16 

Wet spell likely in south and north coastal districts, says Anitha, and directs officials concerned to focus on preventing breaches to river bunds and tanks

Published - October 13, 2024 06:46 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
Andhra Pradesh Home Minister V. Anitha.

Andhra Pradesh Home Minister V. Anitha. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Andhra Pradesh Home Minister V. Anitha has alerted the District Collectors, the Police Department, and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) about the possibility of a low pressure in the Bay of Bengal and heavy rains under its influence for three days from October 14.

During a teleconference conducted on the night of October 12, Ms. Anitha asked the officials to monitor the situation round the clock by setting up control rooms.

The Minister said that moderate to heavy rains were likely in the south and north coastal districts, and Rayalaseema. Focus should be laid on preventing breaches to river bunds and tanks, she said. The Collectors, especially of Eluru, Prakasam, West Godavari, Palnadu and Sri Sathya Sai districts, should be alert, she said.

Advisory to fishermen

Ms. Anitha further said that fishermen and farmers should be cautious as thunderstorms and breachers were predicted as the low pressure was expected to become stronger. Steps should be taken to prevent casualties and mitigate the damages to properties, the Home Minister added.

Published - October 13, 2024 06:46 pm IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / rains / weather news

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.