Home Minister Anitha sounds alert on heavy rains in Andhra Pradesh from October 14 to 16 

Andhra Pradesh Home Minister V. Anitha has alerted the District Collectors, the Police Department, and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) about the possibility of a low pressure in the Bay of Bengal and heavy rains under its influence for three days from October 14.

During a teleconference conducted on the night of October 12, Ms. Anitha asked the officials to monitor the situation round the clock by setting up control rooms.

The Minister said that moderate to heavy rains were likely in the south and north coastal districts, and Rayalaseema. Focus should be laid on preventing breaches to river bunds and tanks, she said. The Collectors, especially of Eluru, Prakasam, West Godavari, Palnadu and Sri Sathya Sai districts, should be alert, she said.

Advisory to fishermen

Ms. Anitha further said that fishermen and farmers should be cautious as thunderstorms and breachers were predicted as the low pressure was expected to become stronger. Steps should be taken to prevent casualties and mitigate the damages to properties, the Home Minister added.