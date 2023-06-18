HamberMenu
Home Minister Amit Shah aware of deteriorating law and order situation in Andhra Pradesh: BJP MP

If A.P. CM was really concerned about what happened, he should step down by owning moral responsibility, the BJP MP said

June 18, 2023 03:11 pm | Updated 03:12 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
Rajya Sabha MP (BJP) G.V.L. Narasimha Rao. File

Rajya Sabha MP (BJP) G.V.L. Narasimha Rao. File | Photo Credit: V. Raju

BJP MP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao said the abduction of Visakhapatnam MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana’s wife and son, the burning alive of a 15-year-old boy in Bapatla district and the atrocities committed against Dalits were proof of the deteriorating law and order scenario in Andhra Pradesh. 

“All these incidents were taken to the notice of Home Minister Amit Shah, who keeps a tab on what happens in the States. Obviously, he launched a blistering attack on the A.P. Government. But, instead of admitting the failures, the State Government was trying to paint a rosy picture,” he said. 

Also Read | BJP leader demands CBI inquiry into alleged kidnap of Visakhapatnam MP’s kin and auditor

Addressing a press conference in Vijayawada on Sunday, Mr. Narasimha Rao said the situation in A.P. could be imagined from the fact that an MP’s family did not have protection. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy should ensure that the culprits in all those crimes were caught and given stringent punishment, lest the people’s confidence in his government should wane. 

“If he [the CM] was really concerned about what happened, he should step down by owning moral responsibility,” Mr. Rao insisted.  

Further, the MP claimed that the Modi Government gave lakhs of crores of rupees for the development of A.P. but Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy misused huge sums. He asserted that the financial assistance rendered by the Centre was three times more than what Congress had given to A.P.

The State Government should order a CBI probe into the massive irregularities allegedly taking place in the mining sector, and liquor business being done by A.P. State Beverages Corporation, if it believed that nothing wrong had happened. 

The government should disclose the findings of the two Special Investigation Teams that inquired into the Visakhapatnam land scam, Mr. Rao demanded. 

