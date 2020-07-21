‘Home isolation is sure way to break the chain’

GUNTUR

Collector urges people not to target infected persons

At a time when the strain on the existing medical infrastructure is enormous with a rapidly rising COVID-19 case load, the district administration has released a detailed set of guidelines for home isolation. Now, asymptomatic patients can stay home, get themselves isolated and be under the watchful guidance of doctors and healthcare workers.

District Collector I. Samuel Ananda Kumar, who issued the guidelines on Monday, said home isolation is a sure way to break the chain.

People who test positive can stay home if they have an individual room and a toilet. They should wear a mask, and should not touch anything at home and should stay away from elderly people and those with co-morbid conditions. Every time they use the toilet, they should clean it with disinfectant or detergent.

For people who report themselves with symptoms, the ANM or the local health workers would come and test them and every day, and conduct necessary tests, including, chest X ray.

“About 75 % of persons do not show any symptoms and they can stay home and follow all precautions for 10 days. Those with symptoms will be shifted to COVID Care Centres or hospitals. People, especially neighbours, should not show any discrimination towards the infected persons,’’ Mr. Ananda Kumar said.

Constant monitoring

The Collector also made it clear that people after after completion of home isolation which is limited to 14 days, can continue with their normal work.

Also, the government had activated call centres and every day, health workers would call up the patients and give guidance. There is no need for testing after home isolation.

People should take good diet, he added.