August 02, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

Superintendent of Police K. Srinivasa Rao, at the ‘Home Guards Durbar’ programme held at the Police Conference Hall here on Wednesday, said that the police personnel should perform their duties in such a way that they enhance the reputation of the department. The programme is conducted to resolve the issues of the Home Guards.

Keeping in view the welfare of the Home Guards, he said that top priority should be given to solving their problems professionally and providing financial security to their families.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that initiatives should be taken to see that the Home Guards’ children are provided with a good education without compromise.

The SP appealed to the Home Guards to show good behaviour towards women, children, and senior citizens and to maintain good relations with the public. He suggested that the home guards utilise police welfare programs being implemented in the district, such as Unit Police Hospital, Canteen, Police Rakshak Pre-Primary School, and Police Digital Library.

Kurnool Region Home Guards Commandant M. Mahesh Kumar, Additional SP A. Hanumanthu, Home Guards DSP Lakshman Kumar and others participated in the program.

