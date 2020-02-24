Andhra Pradesh

Home guard sacked

Staff Reporter MACHILIPATNAM 24 February 2020 00:59 IST
Updated: 24 February 2020 00:59 IST

Home guard B. Phanindra (28), who was arrested for allegedly impregnating a minor girl on Saturday, was removed from service on Sunday.

According to an official release, Krishna district Superintendent of Police M. Ravindranath Babu on Sunday issued orders terminating the services of the home guard based on an internal inquiry.

The accused was the driver of a DSP (Women Police Station, Machilipatnam) and joined the service in 2012. The police registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

