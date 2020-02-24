Home guard sacked

Home guard B. Phanindra (28), who was arrested for allegedly impregnating a minor girl on Saturday, was removed from service on Sunday.
According to an official release, Krishna district Superintendent of Police M. Ravindranath Babu on Sunday issued orders terminating the services of the home guard based on an internal inquiry.
The accused was the driver of a DSP (Women Police Station, Machilipatnam) and joined the service in 2012. The police registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.
