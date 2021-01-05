Home delivery of essentials from Jan. third week

VIJAYAWADA

05 January 2021 00:00 IST

CM orders prompt payment of paddy procurement bills

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy ordered that payments should be made within 15 days after procurement of paddy and the arrears should be cleared by Sankranti festival.

In a review meeting on paddy procurement for kharif 2020-21 and home delivery of essential commodities at his camp office on Monday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to procure paddy as per the prescribed targets for kharif season.

Special vehicles for home delivery of essential commodities would be launched in the third week of this month. The delivery of 10 kg rice bags would begin the same day.

The Chief Minister said vehicles for distribution of essential commodities were given to BC, SC, ST, EBC, Muslim and Christian minorities.

Of the total cost of the vehicles, 30% was subsidy, 60% was bank loan and the balance was beneficiaries’ contribution.

Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao, Chief Secretary Adityanath Das, Special Chief Secretary (Agriculture) Poonam Malakondaiah, Civil Supplies Commissioner Kona Sashidhar and others were present.