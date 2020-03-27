‘Homam’ being performed in Srikalahasti temple to ward off evil effect

Even as an increasing number of suspect cases are getting declared positive for COVID-19 infection, temples in Tirupati and Srikalahasti started specific rituals to ward off its evil effects.

On Friday, the second of the five-day Maha Mrutyunjaya Homam at Srikalahastheeswara Devasthanam, priests conducted the ceremony with great devotion, though in the absence of common devotees. The ritual involves offering fire into the altar (Mrutyunjaya Homam), chanting relevant hymns (Mrutyunjaya Japam) and giving a celestial bath to the Shivalinga (Mrutyunjaya Abhishekam). The Homam is generally performed to ensure prosperity and well-being at the global level and health and longevity at the individual level, but coming in the wake of COVID-19 threat, the devasthanam has officially dubbed it as aimed at undoing the negative effects of coronavirus.

This temple is already famous across the world for performing ‘Rahu Ketu Puja’ every day to fight the ‘toxic’ effect of Rahu and Ketu, considered ‘rogue serpents’ among the pantheon of Hindu gods. Moreover, this is the only Saivite shrine in the country to remain open during the solar and lunar eclipse periods, as Lord Shiva in the guise of Srikalahastheeswara at this temple ‘tamed’ the two serpents, which, according to Hindu mythology, cause the eclipse.

Local fests

Meanwhile, the Seethalamba temple, a shrine dedicated to the goddess located on the outskirts of Srikalahasti, recently performed a ritual to ward off viral fevers. It is common for villages to observe their folk festivals during the peak summer months, which are known to cause the spread of fevers and seasonal flu.

Several little-known temples have started conducting rituals, though on a smaller scale. As congregation is banned due to the lockdown, the devout are asked to chant mantras and verses at a designated time from their households.