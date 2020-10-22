Homage paid to slain corona warriors

ONGOLE

22 October 2020 03:12 IST

State Education Minister A. Suresh led people from different walks of life in paying homage to slain security personnel at the police parade grounds to mark the Police Commemoration Day on Wednesday.

Amid rain, the Minister said the sacrifices made by the police in preserving peace and security were invaluable. He patted the Prakasam police under Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal for using technology extensively in resolving complaints under the Spandana programme during COVID-19 times.

Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy recalled how personnel lost their lives while making an attempt to save the then MP Magunta Subbarami Reddy.

District Collector Pola Bhaskar called for reforms in police functioning in tune with changing times and adoption of the latest technology tools to check incidents of crime.

Speaking on the occasion, the SP said seven police personnel in the line of duty had died of coronavirus in Prakasam district as they were out on the streets enforcing the lockdown. As many as 264 security persons had laid down their lives in the last one year.

The men in Khaki also remembered the sniffer dog ,Scooby, part of the bomb disposal squad for its service. A rally was organised on the occasion later. More than 600 police personnel had contracted the viral disease as they took up the challenging task of confining people at large in their homes during the lockdown period.

The National Police Commemoration Day was also observed in a befitting manner in Nellore with participation by, among others, State Irrigation Minister P. Anil Kumar Yadav, District Collector K.V.N.Chakradhar Babu and Superintendent of Police Bhaskar Bhushan in paying homage to slain security personnel.

The Minister lauded the police personnel for being at the forefront in the war against COVID-19. The Jagan Mohan Reddy Government was fully committed to the welfare of police personnel who maintained internal security while their counterpart on the borders protected the country from external aggression, he said and referred to introduction of weekly off system for police personnel.