Holy trek from Tallapaka enters Chittoor district

TIRUPATI

20 December 2021 00:54 IST

2,000 devout expected to reach Tirumala by afternoon

For the 19th consecutive year, devotees from Tallapaka in Kadapa district embarked on their holy trek to Tirumala via Mamandur, the ancient route taken by saint poet Tallapaka Annamacharya in the 17th century. The trek assumes significance this year in the wake of the decision by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) to consider developing this route as the third motorable road to reach the abode of Lord Venkateswara.

The team led by former Rajampet MLA and Zilla Parishat Chairman Akepati Amarnatha Reddy that started the trek after offering prayers at Tallapaka on Friday afternoon, is expected to reach Tirumala by Monday afternoon, by covering nearly 110 km on foot. The devotees entered Chittoor district near Kukkaladoddi on the Tirupati-Kadapa highway on Sunday, where they will stay for the night.

On Monday, they will start climbing the rocky terrain from Mamandur to reach Gogarbham area of Tirumala by afternoon.

It is an annual practice for the devout to start with smaller numbers, which will swell as the yatra progresses. Nearly 2,000 devotees are expected this year.

Mr. Amarnatha Reddy said he expected the TTD to develop the road at the earliest, so that they could climb the hills in a comfortable manner for their 20th year (2022).

A team of policemen is escorting the devotees, in view of the tough terrain that requires support for the aged and women.