Holding local body polls not possible in Feb., State tells High Court

‘Staff will be busy in vaccine administering work’

The State government on Tuesday submitted an affidavit before the High Court that it was not possible to hold local body elections in February as the government machinery would be busy in administering vaccine for COVID-19.

In an affidavit filed before the court, the government said the Centre had already issued guidelines to the State Government on the procedures to be followed in administering COVID-19 vaccine. The revenue, police and health department personnel would be busy in the vaccine administering procedure covering the population of the State in a phased manner.

The issue of holding local body elections had become contentious with the State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar stating that the SEC would hold local body polls in February. He had even met Governor Biswa Bhushan Harichandan on the issue.

The State Government stuck to its guns maintaining that it was not possible to hold local body polls in February. The High Court posted the matter to next Monday.