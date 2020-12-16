Andhra Pradesh

Holding local body polls not possible in Feb., State tells High Court

The State government on Tuesday submitted an affidavit before the High Court that it was not possible to hold local body elections in February as the government machinery would be busy in administering vaccine for COVID-19.

In an affidavit filed before the court, the government said the Centre had already issued guidelines to the State Government on the procedures to be followed in administering COVID-19 vaccine. The revenue, police and health department personnel would be busy in the vaccine administering procedure covering the population of the State in a phased manner.

The issue of holding local body elections had become contentious with the State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar stating that the SEC would hold local body polls in February. He had even met Governor Biswa Bhushan Harichandan on the issue.

The State Government stuck to its guns maintaining that it was not possible to hold local body polls in February. The High Court posted the matter to next Monday.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 16, 2020 1:12:11 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/holding-local-body-polls-not-possible-in-feb-state-tells-high-court/article33340569.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY