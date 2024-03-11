Hold Jagan accountable for ‘reneging on’ promises, Lokesh appeals to people

March 11, 2024 06:08 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

Accusing Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy of reneging on the promises made in the party’s election manifesto released in 2019, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary Nara Lokesh has appealed to the public to hold the Chief Minister accountable for it.

Addressing the ‘Shankaravam’ public meeting in Anantapur on March 11 (Monday), Mr. Lokesh alleged that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had deceived the unemployed youth with false promises of issuing a job calendar every year. He criticised the Chief Minister for ‘not delivering’ on his promises of scrapping the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS), total prohibition, and pension to Dalit, BC, and minority women of 45 years of age.

Mr. Lokesh alleged that the YSRCP government had burdened the people with multiple hikes in APSRTC bus fares and power tariffs.

Referring to the ‘Siddham’ public meetings of the YSRCP, the TDP leader claimed that the organizers were using ‘blue mats’ and digital technology to create an impression of tremendous public support even as the crowds were thin at the meetings.

YSRCP leaders Ambati Rambabu and Anil Kumar Yadav were afraid of drones as they could expose the truth, he said.

At the ‘Shankaravam’ public meeting in Tadipatri, Mr. Lokesh promised that the TDP-JSP-BJP combine would ensure all-round development of the State.

He said that the minorities would have full security and the TIDCO houses in Tadipatri would be completed if the TDP-JSP-BJP combine was voted to power.