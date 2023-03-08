Hold elections in a planned manner, say observers

March 08, 2023 03:36 am | Updated 01:57 am IST - KURNOOL

Election observers Pola Bhaskar (Commissioner, Technical Education Department) and M. Hari Jawahar Lal (Commissioner, Endowments) reviewed the preparations for the MLC elections in the presence of Collectors and Superintendents of Police of Kurnool and Nandyal districts on Tuesday and advised them not to deviate from laid procedure.

The observers were told by the officials that all arrangements were made as per the guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI). District Election Officers P. Koteswara Rao and Manazir Jilani Samoon were present.

Mr. Bhaskar and Mr. Hari Jawahar Lal reviewed arrangements for polling in the Graduates and Teachers constituencies with the Nodal Officers of Kurnool and Nandyal districts.

Mr. Bhaskar asked officials to remain alert while on election duties. “Regarding the election duties, the timeline should be followed strictly and steps should be taken to complete the work within that time. A plan should be put in place in advance,” he advised them.

Mr. Hari Jawahar Lal said that the officials should understand the role they have to perform in the conduct of the elections. The nodal officers should take steps to ensure that the presiding officer performs his duties calmly. Superintendents of Police Siddharth Kaushal, and Raghuveer Reddy gave a presentation on the preparedness.