Hold camps to collect 1 lakh units of blood, Collector tells Red Cross

Srikakulam Collector J.Nivas and Joint Collector K.V.N. Chakradhar Babu on Friday asked the Indian Red Cross Society to hold blood donation camps to collect 1 lakh units of blood.

Several programmes including donation camps, a rally and awareness programmes were organised at the IRCS office here on World Blood Donor Day on Friday

Speaking on the occasion, Mr.Nivas said people had misconceptions about donating blood that needed to be dispelled.

He congratulated New Central School Director P.Srikanth, who had donated blood 38 times, and organised camps at the school.

IRCS chairman P.Jaganmohana Rao said though the society could get 800 units of blood from donors in May and it was not sufficient to meet the demand.

Rotary Club’s former president Mantri Venkata Swamy, Vizianagaram District Medical and Health Officer M.Chenchayya, and IRCS members Balivada Malleswara Rao and P.Chaitnya Kumar were present.

In Vizianagaram, District Medical and Health Officer (Incharge) J.Ravikumar said blood donors were the real heroes as they saved many lives.

Safe transfusion

As the chief guest at a function, he felicitated frequent donor Ramakrishna for spreading awareness among people about blood donation.

At another function organised by the Indian Academy of Pediatrics, Venkata Padma Hospital Managing Director M.Venkateswara Rao said safe transfusion of blood was need of the hour as per the guidelines of the World Health Organisation. Dr. Rao said he and his wife Padmakumari had donated blood 42 times.