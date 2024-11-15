Hold blood donation camps regularly to save lives of employees, official urges industries

Deputy Inspector of Factories B. Rambabu on Friday asked all industries to hold blood donation camps frequently since sufficient blood of all groups needed to be available readily in blood banks which could save lives of employees and workers in case of any eventuality. He formally inaugurated the blood donation camp in Nagarjuna Agrichem Limited (NACL) of Etcherla, Srikakulam district on the occasion of birth anniversary of the factory founder K.V.K. Raju.

He congratulated NACL vice-president K. Seshagiri Rao and general manager K. Shyam Prasad for holding mega blood donation camps regularly on the factory premises. Earlier, he participated in the plantation drive in the premises. Pollution Control Board Executive Engineer B. Karuna Sri, Indian Red Cross Society chairman P. Jaganmohana Rao, its public relation officer Penki Chaitanya and others were present.

