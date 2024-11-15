ADVERTISEMENT

Hold blood donation camps regularly to save lives of employees, official urges industries

Published - November 15, 2024 07:12 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Inspector of Factories B. Rambabu on Friday asked all industries to hold blood donation camps frequently since sufficient blood of all groups needed to be available readily in blood banks which could save lives of employees and workers in case of any eventuality. He formally inaugurated the blood donation camp in Nagarjuna Agrichem Limited (NACL) of Etcherla, Srikakulam district on the occasion of birth anniversary of the factory founder K.V.K. Raju.

He congratulated NACL vice-president K. Seshagiri Rao and general manager K. Shyam Prasad for holding mega blood donation camps regularly on the factory premises. Earlier, he participated in the plantation drive in the premises. Pollution Control Board Executive Engineer B. Karuna Sri, Indian Red Cross Society chairman P. Jaganmohana Rao, its public relation officer Penki Chaitanya and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US