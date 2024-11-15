 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hold blood donation camps regularly to save lives of employees, official urges industries

Published - November 15, 2024 07:12 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Inspector of Factories B. Rambabu on Friday asked all industries to hold blood donation camps frequently since sufficient blood of all groups needed to be available readily in blood banks which could save lives of employees and workers in case of any eventuality. He formally inaugurated the blood donation camp in Nagarjuna Agrichem Limited (NACL) of Etcherla, Srikakulam district on the occasion of birth anniversary of the factory founder K.V.K. Raju.

He congratulated NACL vice-president K. Seshagiri Rao and general manager K. Shyam Prasad for holding mega blood donation camps regularly on the factory premises. Earlier, he participated in the plantation drive in the premises. Pollution Control Board Executive Engineer B. Karuna Sri, Indian Red Cross Society chairman P. Jaganmohana Rao, its public relation officer Penki Chaitanya and others were present.

Published - November 15, 2024 07:12 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.