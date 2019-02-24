Hockey is in my blood, says Dhanraj Pillay

Hockey legend Dhanraj Pillay said that he always felt hockey was there in his blood, due to which his journey was confident and successful. Mr. Dhanraj added that his parents, brothers played hockey very well and it was his father, who always wanted him to be a hockey player.

The Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna awardee, who was here in Visakhapatnam to take part in Gyaan Pathashala programme organised by Rohit Memorial Trust, engaged in a ‘Talk show’ with schoolchildren.

“A number of people say me that, if I was into cricket, I would have been a multimillionaire. But my heart always said it was hockey. I feel an athlete knows, in what sport does he fit,” Mr. Dhanraj said.

Advising students not to forget parents in his life, Mr. Dhanraj said that he always considered his mother as his role model, who supported him in all stages of life.

Mr. Dhanraj said that he hailed from a lower middle class family, where he doesn’t even own a hockey stick. “I used to wait for my turn till my brother finishes game, as there was only one stick. With the support of my family, my coach, I worked hard and success followed,” he said. He also appealed students to respect teachers and reach heights.

Mr. Pillay also said that it feels good to see since the last five to 10 years, parents are encouraging their children to take sports as a career. He said that P.V. Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and many other Indian sportspersons are performing very well. Mr. Dhanraj said that in the game of hockey, he always treated legendary player Mohammed Shahid as his role model.

The Rohit Memorial Trust had earlier launched its Gyaan Pathashala programme at Olivet School and Oxford School, as part of its thrust activities this year for improving communication skills of schoolchildren. It has started this initiative to help students improve their spoken English skills.

